SA’s first private prosecution gets judicial nod
Appeal by man who got 15-year sentence for killing his lover is upheld thanks to parents’ 17-year fight for justice
13 January 2022 - 17:54
SA’s first successful private prosecution has been given judicial sanction.
Two Western Cape judges confirmed a man’s conviction and 15-year prison sentence for the murder of his girlfriend...
