I feel, therefore I am: Cape neuropsychologist sheds new light on the mind

UCT professor Mark Solms challenges a long-held notion that reason is behind our awareness of ourselves as humans

A tourist admires the glittering blue of the ocean and the mountains looming above. She picks up her camera and takes a photograph of the landscape. She is awed by the beauty of nature. The camera feels nothing.



Consciousness is one of the great mysteries of philosophy. How does the spongy grey matter inside the head produce that intangible thing we call the mind? Why do humans and animals have feelings, but cameras do not?..