Umhlanga’s furry fundraiser Humphrey is a dog in a million

A statue of the 12-year-old pooch will be unveiled on the Umhlanga promenade as a tribute to his R1m fundraising efforts

16 January 2022 - 18:08

A rescue dog that was given a second chance at life has paid it forward by raising R1m for the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA).

On the brink of being euthanised, Humphrey was plucked from a cage at the SPCA in Durban 10 years ago by Umhlanga pharmacist Alwyn Immerman and has gone on to become a champion of the organisation...

