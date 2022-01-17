News

He went to visit his doctor. The next thing he was killed by crossfire

Healthcare centre worker tells court how Mthokozisi Ntumba died as four cops stand trial for his murder

17 January 2022 - 16:52

Mthokozisi Ntumba had blood on his chest and around one of his eyes after he was allegedly shot by police during a student protest last year, the high court in Johannesburg heard on Monday.

Cidraas Motseothata, Madimetja Legodi, Victor Mohammed and Tshepisho Kekana are on trial for Ntumba’s murder on March 10 2021 when police fired rubber bullets at protesting Wits University students in Braamfontein...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Net tightens as Hawks probe scammer who conned victims out of millions News
  2. The discovery of insulin: a story of monstrous egos and toxic rivalries News
  3. Two mysterious WhatsApp calls are key to tracking down Moti kidnappers News
  4. He went to visit his doctor. The next thing he was killed by crossfire News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Here we go again: Chaos at first 2022 Joburg council meeting of 2022
Terrorism charge added as alleged parliament fire suspect diagnosed with ...