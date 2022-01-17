He went to visit his doctor. The next thing he was killed by crossfire

Healthcare centre worker tells court how Mthokozisi Ntumba died as four cops stand trial for his murder

Mthokozisi Ntumba had blood on his chest and around one of his eyes after he was allegedly shot by police during a student protest last year, the high court in Johannesburg heard on Monday.



Cidraas Motseothata, Madimetja Legodi, Victor Mohammed and Tshepisho Kekana are on trial for Ntumba’s murder on March 10 2021 when police fired rubber bullets at protesting Wits University students in Braamfontein...