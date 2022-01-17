The discovery of insulin: a story of monstrous egos and toxic rivalries

When Frederick Banting’s phone rang one morning in October 1923, it was the call every scientist must dream of receiving. On the other end of the line an excited friend asked Banting if he had seen the morning newspapers. When Banting said no, his friend broke the news. Banting had been awarded the Nobel prize for discovering insulin.

Banting told his friend to “go to hell” and slammed down the phone. Then he went out and bought the morning paper. Sure enough, there in the headlines he saw in black and white that his worst fears had come true: he had indeed been awarded the Nobel, but so had his boss, John Macleod, professor of physiology at the University of Toronto in Canada.

This is a tale of monstrous egos, toxic career rivalries and injustices. But, of course, there is another character in this drama: diabetes.

According to a recent World Health Organisation (WHO) report, about 9-million people with type 1 diabetes are alive today thanks to insulin. I’m one of them, and it was my own shock diagnosis with this condition just over 10 years ago that led me to investigate the discovery of insulin, the drug I would be injecting several times a day for the rest of my life.

‘The pissing evil’

Diabetes derives its name from the ancient Greek word for “to flow”, a reference to one of its most common symptoms and for which 17th-century English doctor Thomas Willis (1625-75) gave it the far more memorable name, “the pissing evil”. But frequent trips to the toilet were the least of a patient’s worries.

Before the discovery of insulin, a diagnosis of type 1 diabetes meant certain death. Unable to metabolise sugar from carbohydrates in their diet, patients became weak and emaciated until, due to the production of toxic compounds known as ketones, they slipped into a coma and died. Even at the start of the 20th century there was little that could be done for patients with this condition, other than put them on a starvation diet that might at best delay the inevitable.

Little wonder then that doctors were stunned at the discovery of a hormone that could return the elevated sugars in diabetic patients to healthy levels and even bring them out of a coma. And since it was made by small patches of islet-like tissues in the pancreas, this substance was given the name “insulin”, derived from the Latin for “island”. When the eminent American diabetes doctor Elliott Joslin first used insulin to treat his patients in early 1922, he was so stunned by its power that he likened it to the “Vision of Ezekiel”, the Old Testament prophet who is said to have seen a valley of dry bones rise up, be clothed in flesh and restored to life.

Joslin’s colleague, Walter Campbell, was equally impressed, but much less poetic. He described the crude pancreatic extracts as “thick brown muck” and though the thick brown muck was saving lives, it very quickly became apparent that it could also take them. If injected in the wrong dose it would cause a patient’s blood sugar levels to crash, sending them into hypoglycaemic shock and the possibility of a fatal coma.

For the newspapers, however, insulin was hailed as a miracle. And accolades quickly began to flood in for its discoverer.

Why so angry?

But why was Banting so furious? As far as he was concerned, having to share the award with Macleod was not just a travesty, but an insult. He thought Macleod had no right to any claim on the discovery of insulin.