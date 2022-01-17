Two mysterious WhatsApp calls are key to tracking down Moti kidnappers
‘The investigation has suddenly become much bigger,’ as cops also probe where the ransom money came from
17 January 2022 - 18:57
Two WhatsApp calls, one placed from Mozambique and the other made from an Iraqi registered cellphone number, are key to police efforts to solve the kidnapping of the four Moti brothers.
The brothers, Zidan (7), Zayyad (11), Alaan (13) and Zia (15), were snatched at gunpoint on October 20, shortly after their family’s driver collected them from their plush Nirvana home in Polokwane to take them to school...
