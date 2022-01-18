Zuma vs Zondo ... again: ex-president tries to challenge inquiry appointment
Zuma says while earlier he sought Zondo’s recusal as state capture inquiry chair, now he wants to challenge his position
18 January 2022 - 19:00
Former president Jacob Zuma has filed yet another court bid to oust acting chief justice Raymond Zondo as head of the state capture commission.
His application was lodged shortly before the commission released part one of its report to President Cyril Ramaphosa. The report made damning findings against Zuma regarding his links to the Gupta family and state capture...
