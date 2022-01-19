All aboard the cannabis? US study indicates hemp could combat Covid-19
Researchers say hemp compounds show the ability to prevent Covid from entering cells, but SA expert is wary
19 January 2022 - 20:12
It’s a scientific study that broke the internet: research suggesting that cannabis has the ability to prevent Covid-19 from entering human cells.
Findings of the Oregon State University study led by Richard van Breemen, a researcher at the institution’s Global Hemp Innovation Centre, College of Pharmacy and Linus Pauling Institute, were published in the Journal of Natural Products...
