Booster shot may not defend against reinfection with Omicron: study

Other research finds aircrafts’ wastewater is a useful source of data for Covid-19

For the past few months, the Omicron variant has been like an onion for scientists: they have had to peel back one layer at a time with scientific accuracy while the world first went into full panic mode and then came to declare the new “variant of concern” a possible game changer that could end the pandemic phase of SARS-CoV-2.



Now, two bouts of research on international travellers have added to the body of knowledge of Omicron and the best way forward in managing the disease...