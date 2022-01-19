News

Science

Booster shot may not defend against reinfection with Omicron: study

Other research finds aircrafts’ wastewater is a useful source of data for Covid-19

Tanya Farber Senior science reporter
19 January 2022 - 20:12

For the past few months, the Omicron variant has been like an onion for scientists: they have had to peel back one layer at a time with scientific accuracy while the world first went into full panic mode and then came to declare the new “variant of concern” a possible game changer that could end the pandemic phase of SARS-CoV-2.

Now, two bouts of research on international travellers have added to the body of knowledge of Omicron and the best way forward in managing the disease...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Even a fourth Pfizer jab not enough to stop Omicron infection, says study World
  2. COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | 1 691 new cases recorded in SA in the past 24 hours South Africa

Most read

  1. No, Julius, you’re not the labour police News
  2. Gauteng, Eastern Cape arrests blow lid on international kidnapping ring News
  3. Jabs and jobs: local vaccine-making facility will ‘employ hundreds’ News
  4. All aboard the cannabis? US study indicates hemp could combat Covid-19 News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Picking up the pieces: Ladysmith reeling after severe flooding
WATCH | Who is the alleged parliament ‘terrorist’ Zandile Mafe?