Science
Booster shot may not defend against reinfection with Omicron: study
Other research finds aircrafts’ wastewater is a useful source of data for Covid-19
19 January 2022 - 20:12
For the past few months, the Omicron variant has been like an onion for scientists: they have had to peel back one layer at a time with scientific accuracy while the world first went into full panic mode and then came to declare the new “variant of concern” a possible game changer that could end the pandemic phase of SARS-CoV-2.
Now, two bouts of research on international travellers have added to the body of knowledge of Omicron and the best way forward in managing the disease...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.