Gauteng, Eastern Cape arrests blow lid on international kidnapping ring

Detectives learn that Bangladeshi businessman was killed just days before they carried out raids in a bid to rescue him

The arrest of four Bangladeshi nationals in a series of police raids across SA has exposed a transnational kidnapping syndicate operating in the country.



The four have been charged with the kidnapping and murder of Bangladeshi businessman Reza ul Amin Moola, 29, who was snatched from his shop in Kwaggafontein, Mpumalanga on December 16...