Jabs and jobs: local vaccine-making facility will ‘employ hundreds’

Patrick Soon-Shiong says R4bn will be invested in the project, with another R100m for education and training

Patrick Soon-Shiong’s vaccine-manufacturing facility is set to create up to 600 jobs.



The billionaire revealed this during the launch of the NantSA plant in Brackenfell, Cape Town, on Wednesday. It will allow next-generation vaccines to be manufactured in SA for Africa...