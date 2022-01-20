Dudes, lay off the doob or your brain will be overrun with weeds

Cannabis highs drop brain function, with new studies warning of cognitive risks and social media promotions to teens

Cannabis consumption leads to minor cognitive impairments which may linger when the high wears off, a Canadian-led meta-review of cannabis use (https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/epdf/10.1111/add.15764) in more than 43,000 participants has found.



“Cannabis use in youth may consequently lead to reduced educational attainment and, in adults, to poor work performance and dangerous driving,” said Dr Alexandre Dumais, a clinical psychiatry professor at Montreal University and study co-author. “These consequences may be worse in regular and heavy users.”..