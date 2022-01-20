News

Dunking for man who left swimming teacher lover high and dry after 17 years

Cape Town high court rules that after 17 years of cohabitation their relationship was akin to a universal partnership

Dave Chambers Cape Town bureau chief
20 January 2022 - 20:55

Throughout a relationship in which they had three children, a Cape Town man repeatedly thanked his lover for her handing over earnings with the words: “It is all in one pot my baby, I will never leave you in the cold.”

But his tune changed when the couple broke up. He evicted her from the property they had bought with help from her parents and denied there had been a financial agreement between them...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Mom faces weekends in jail for denying ex-husband access to their children News
  2. 'I'm taking back that car because you didn't kill my husband': Allegation ... South Africa
  3. Landmark ruling for lavish deadbeat who drove his family into poverty News

Most read

  1. Dunking for man who left swimming teacher lover high and dry after 17 years News
  2. Dudes, lay off the doob or your brain will be overrun with weeds News
  3. WATCH | Most of us might be out of jobs: Bloemhof reeling after floods News
  4. ‘She was treated appallingly’: woman awarded R1m for wrongful arrest from hell News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Drone shows North West homes submerged in water as flooding continues across SA
Picking up the pieces: Ladysmith reeling after severe flooding