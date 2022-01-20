Dunking for man who left swimming teacher lover high and dry after 17 years

Cape Town high court rules that after 17 years of cohabitation their relationship was akin to a universal partnership

Throughout a relationship in which they had three children, a Cape Town man repeatedly thanked his lover for her handing over earnings with the words: “It is all in one pot my baby, I will never leave you in the cold.”



But his tune changed when the couple broke up. He evicted her from the property they had bought with help from her parents and denied there had been a financial agreement between them...