Against all odds: pupil who lost her mom in her matric year bags eight As

The death of her mother and grandfather in her matric year did not deter KwaZulu-Natal pupil Amanda Zuma from achieving eight distinctions in the National Senior Certificate exams.

Zuma, who attends Mconjwana High School near Howick, beat the odds to secure As in English, Zulu, Life Orientation, Mathematics, Accounting, Economics, Business Studies and Tourism.

Zuma, who hails from Mafakatini village, told Sunday Times Daily: “Though losing my mother and grandfather was a big blow to my wellbeing, I knew I had to pick myself up and overcome the grief. It was a terrible year. I am very surprised I fared well.”

She said with the support of her relatives and her teachers she was able to weather the storm.

“My teachers and my guardians were in constant contact, which made things easier. I am still in disbelief, as eight As were never on my radar,” said the delighted Zuma.

Zuma has set her sights on studying business science at the University of KwaZulu-Natal or the University of Cape Town.

“I have done my research and business science has won my heart. I would love to get into the world of insurance,” said Zuma.