Being heavily pregnant didn’t stop this matric pass with two distinctions
One of the subjects Vanessa Maphaha passed with a distinction was written in hospital after she gave birth
23 January 2022 - 17:20
Vanessa Maphaha was heavily pregnant when she wrote matric last year and would at times fall asleep while studying, but thanks to her encouraging mother she passed with two distinctions.
She wrote one of the papers for which she received top marks in hospital after giving birth to a boy...
