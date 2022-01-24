What on Earth
World’s biggest genome project on all plants and animals kicks into high gear
Earth forecast to lose 50% of biodiversity by end of century, so action is urgent
24 January 2022 - 19:33
Earth is forecast to lose 50% of its biodiversity by the end of this century without action to curb climate change and protect the health of global ecosystems.
Because of this danger, the largest ever coordinated effort to map all known living things on Earth is going full tilt this year in the hope that species can be monitored and protected...
