Boyfriend was angry when first plot to kill Tshegofatso Pule failed, says hit man

Malephane explained how, a week before Pule was murdered, he had waited for her at the McDonald’s in Ormonde. Using his girlfriend’s Jeep, he was to pick Pule up at a bogus job interview set up by Shoba and then take her to a bridge in Maraisburg, where Shoba had wanted her hanged. He wanted to make it to seem like a suicide.

Pule’s childhood friend, Tshepiso Tsita, on Monday testified about how she and Pule had found the sudden job offer dodgy. This was because the person wanted to meet at McDonald’s during the hard lockdown period when sit-ins were not permitted.

Pule decided not to go, despite receiving calls from the alleged recruiter on the day of the proposed interview.

On Tuesday, Malephane testified: “I waited there for a long time. I kept communicating with Mr Shoba. Eventually, I decided to go. She never pitched up. Shoba and I were calling each other back and forth. I tried contacting Ms Pule after Shoba sent me her number but I could not get a hold of her.”

He told the court that when Shoba, whom he had known from his school days, had approached him about killing Pule, he had asked Malephane to connect him with someone else to do the job.

Asked about what had changed the plan, Malephane explained how he went from middleman to the one carrying out the crime.

“I was being greedy, selfish and for the love of money,” said Malephane.

He then told the court about the day that Pule was killed.