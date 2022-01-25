News

Covid-19 kept them at bay, but shark attacks on the rise again

New data from the International Shark Attack File reveals the number of provoked and unprovoked attacks for 2021

25 January 2022 - 20:13

After three consecutive years of being on the decline, the number of shark bites globally picked up in 2021, with 73 unprovoked incidents. 

Data published this week by the Florida Museum of Natural History’s International Shark Attack File (Isaf) also included 39 provoked shark bites and nine fatalities...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Sounds about right: great whites aren’t scared of man-made noises News
  2. If the Cape wants to save jobs, it must save its sharks ... urgently Science
  3. The Anthropause: did lockdown let Earth breathe or create false comfort? News
  4. Sea change: SA short film rides the wave of success Lifestyle
  5. Endangered penguin chicks get a helping human hand after folks’ feeding failure News

Most read

  1. Pigs might fly, but this is how SA can root out corruption, says analyst News
  2. Varsities flooded with applications, but there just isn’t enough space News
  3. WATCH | Huge waves push shipwreck on to shore after 45 years News
  4. Covid-19 kept them at bay, but shark attacks on the rise again News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

‘We ate pap and meat’: Woman who lived with alleged R4m heist suspect tells of ...
WATCH: 86-year-old woman rescued in Ladysmith flood as family considers move ...