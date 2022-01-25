Covid-19 kept them at bay, but shark attacks on the rise again

New data from the International Shark Attack File reveals the number of provoked and unprovoked attacks for 2021

After three consecutive years of being on the decline, the number of shark bites globally picked up in 2021, with 73 unprovoked incidents.



Data published this week by the Florida Museum of Natural History’s International Shark Attack File (Isaf) also included 39 provoked shark bites and nine fatalities...