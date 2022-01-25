Pigs might fly, but this is how SA can root out corruption, says analyst
The nation, which ranks 70 out of 180 in terms of corruption, needs trustworthy people and a public service that performs
25 January 2022 - 20:14
SA needs a better performing system and credible people in government for it to root out corruption.
This is according to political analyst Ralph Mathekga, who was reacting to Transparency International’s 2021 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) released on Tuesday, the same day the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) released its report into billions of rand in Covid-19 government corruption. ..
