News

Varsities flooded with applications, but there just isn’t enough space

Nine universities received more than a million applications, but there are only 67,689 places available

Prega Govender Journalist
25 January 2022 - 20:14

Medicine, law and teaching are attracting the most number of applications from first-year students this year, if those received by nine universities are anything to go by.

Stellenbosch University received 12,375 applications for medicine, 10,723 for teaching and 9,372 for law, while Johannesburg’s University of the Witwatersrand (Wits) received 17,468 (medicine), 13,920 (law) and 11,672 (teaching)...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Grim outlook for matrics seeking jobs News
  2. Pupils spread their wings with aviation studies News
  3. End in sight for rotational school classes, education DG says South Africa
  4. LISTEN | SA records 76.4% matric pass - a slight increase from last year South Africa
  5. IEB class of 2021 better than 2020 — achieves 98.39% pass rate South Africa

Most read

  1. Pigs might fly, but this is how SA can root out corruption, says analyst News
  2. Varsities flooded with applications, but there just isn’t enough space News
  3. WATCH | Huge waves push shipwreck on to shore after 45 years News
  4. Covid-19 kept them at bay, but shark attacks on the rise again News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

‘We ate pap and meat’: Woman who lived with alleged R4m heist suspect tells of ...
WATCH: 86-year-old woman rescued in Ladysmith flood as family considers move ...