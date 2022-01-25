Varsities flooded with applications, but there just isn’t enough space
Nine universities received more than a million applications, but there are only 67,689 places available
25 January 2022 - 20:14
Medicine, law and teaching are attracting the most number of applications from first-year students this year, if those received by nine universities are anything to go by.
Stellenbosch University received 12,375 applications for medicine, 10,723 for teaching and 9,372 for law, while Johannesburg’s University of the Witwatersrand (Wits) received 17,468 (medicine), 13,920 (law) and 11,672 (teaching)...
