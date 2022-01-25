WATCH | Huge waves push shipwreck on to shore after 45 years

Huge swells last week washed ashore an oil tanker that ran aground in a storm in 1977, attracting a steady stream of tourists to the Antipolis shipwreck which is now nestled between the rocks near the Twelve Apostles Hotel.

“I came down to snap a few pictures and share with the world that I was here too,” said Abdulla Saliegh as he visited the wreck during his run along the coast.

Following huge swells along the coast last week, the famous Antipolis shipwreck washed ashore after resting on the ocean bed for nearly 45 years.

According to Divers Guide, the wreck, which was previously a popular diving site, is an old oil tanker that ran aground in 1977 en route from Greece to the Far East.