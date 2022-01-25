WATCH | Huge waves push shipwreck on to shore after 45 years
The Antipolis has settled into a new home among the rocks near Cape Town after almost half a century on the sea bed
Huge swells last week washed ashore an oil tanker that ran aground in a storm in 1977, attracting a steady stream of tourists to the Antipolis shipwreck which is now nestled between the rocks near the Twelve Apostles Hotel.
“I came down to snap a few pictures and share with the world that I was here too,” said Abdulla Saliegh as he visited the wreck during his run along the coast.
Following huge swells along the coast last week, the famous Antipolis shipwreck washed ashore after resting on the ocean bed for nearly 45 years.
According to Divers Guide, the wreck, which was previously a popular diving site, is an old oil tanker that ran aground in 1977 en route from Greece to the Far East.
Eddie Andrews, deputy mayor of Cape Town, noted that due to the rich history of the Antipolis, there had been growing interest and fascination after its re-emergence on the shore on Friday.
“There is a nostalgia about it, and trying to understand what is washed up here and how we can access a part of history,” said Andrews.
Though the wreck poses no risk to the shoreline, the city has cautioned recreational visitors to stay away from it due to safety concerns. Andrews hopes that visitors do come and observe the wreck and take photographs, but that they do it from a safe distance.
The city will continue to monitor the wreck and hope that nature will “take its course”.
