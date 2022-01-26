Alleged cop assault, R8m trust fund: new shocks in Pule murder trial

This was revenge for Shoba volunteering CCTV footage from his complex to the police to distance himself from Pule’s murder.

The CCTV footage had shown Pule leaving the complex and getting into Malephane’s silver-grey Jeep. She had believed the vehicle was an Uber and didn’t know that Malephane had allegedly been hired to kill her.

In a second statement — delivered during his plea bargain — Malephane admitted Shoba was not present when Pule was shot dead.

Malephane said: “When I disposed of [the first] statement, I was still traumatised and, though I did not mention this before in court, I had been assaulted by the police. I was not in the right state of mind.”

Before this, the court had never heard of the alleged assault. Malephane had signed off on the statement, saying he had not been coerced into giving it.

Malephane had earlier taken the court into his confidence, explaining how weeks before he shot Pule dead, Shoba had suddenly given him a call and asked to meet, saying he needed his help. It was while they were on a routine bread and milk run to the shop that Shoba had told Malephane what he needed assistance with.

“He said he had been at the Roodepoort taxi rank and the people at the taxi rank don’t want to assist him. That is why he thought of me. He said there’s a ‘flop’ (slang for ‘mistake’),” he said.

“The flop was that he had impregnated Ms Pule, and she was refusing to terminate. I asked him why he doesn’t convince her since she was his girlfriend, but he said he had been speaking to her and she was refusing,” Malephane told the court.

He took a long pause and fidgeted with his pen before he continued.

“[Shoba] said if Ms Pule gives birth to that child, she is going to a ruin a lot of things with his wife. First, he was going to lose the wife and the money. I don’t know if this was money coming from her or if they put it together. I asked him how much was it that led him to do something like that,” said Malephane.

But later in his testimony, Malephane gave more details about where this money Shoba was afraid of losing came from.