DBE plans to trim curriculum to help pupils make up for lockdown losses
A recovery programme, brought about by Covid disruptions, will also focus on vocational and occupational education
26 January 2022 - 19:39
The department of basic education has unveiled an ambitious learning recovery programme to claw back losses suffered by pupils during Covid-19 disruptions.
Rufus Poliah, the department’s chief director for public exams and assessments, outlined the proposed framework for the project during the annual basic education sector lekgotla in Johannesburg on Wednesday...
