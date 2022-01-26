DBE plans to trim curriculum to help pupils make up for lockdown losses

A recovery programme, brought about by Covid disruptions, will also focus on vocational and occupational education

The department of basic education has unveiled an ambitious learning recovery programme to claw back losses suffered by pupils during Covid-19 disruptions.



Rufus Poliah, the department’s chief director for public exams and assessments, outlined the proposed framework for the project during the annual basic education sector lekgotla in Johannesburg on Wednesday...