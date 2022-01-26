News

Do look back in anger: ‘petty’ Oasis must pay staffer it exiled during lockdown

Company let complainant go with no further pay on the eve of lockdown, months before the end of his notice period

Dave Chambers Cape Town bureau chief
26 January 2022 - 19:39

The man who managed the finances of the wealthy family that owns financial services giant Oasis has relieved them of R264,000 after accusing them of being “petty and vindictive” when they sent him into exile at the start of the Covid-19 lockdown.

The payment is courtesy of the labour court in Cape Town, which said Oasis Group Holdings — owned and run by Ebrahim brothers Shaheen, Adam and Nazeem — breached its contract of employment with senior fiduciary specialist Wayne Buys...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Dodgy meat and sanitiser in beer: Report reveals SA’s year of runny tummies South Africa
  2. Dunking for man who left swimming teacher lover high and dry after 17 years News
  3. Education bosses told to change tune after punishing teacher for singing in ... South Africa
  4. Fired principal who took kickback on textbook order fails to get his job back South Africa
  5. New numbers should add up to the end of the Covid-19 disaster: Winde News

Most read

  1. Durban’s small clothing firms feel the heat of China Emporium blaze News
  2. Do look back in anger: ‘petty’ Oasis must pay staffer it exiled during lockdown News
  3. DBE plans to trim curriculum to help pupils make up for lockdown losses News
  4. Alleged cop assault, R8m trust fund: new shocks in Pule murder trial News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

45-year-old shipwreck is Cape Town's latest tourist attraction
‘We ate pap and meat’: Woman who lived with alleged R4m heist suspect tells of ...