Do look back in anger: ‘petty’ Oasis must pay staffer it exiled during lockdown

Company let complainant go with no further pay on the eve of lockdown, months before the end of his notice period

The man who managed the finances of the wealthy family that owns financial services giant Oasis has relieved them of R264,000 after accusing them of being “petty and vindictive” when they sent him into exile at the start of the Covid-19 lockdown.



The payment is courtesy of the labour court in Cape Town, which said Oasis Group Holdings — owned and run by Ebrahim brothers Shaheen, Adam and Nazeem — breached its contract of employment with senior fiduciary specialist Wayne Buys...