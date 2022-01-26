News

Durban’s small clothing firms feel the heat of China Emporium blaze

Small businesses rely on the mall for their stock. Now they are wondering how they’re going to survive

26 January 2022 - 19:39 By LWAZI HLANGU

The embers of the fire that ravaged the China Emporium in central Durban last Friday may have died down, but the impact of the blaze is likely to affect the survival of small clothing businesses that rely on it for stock.

Thirteen people — many of them Chinese — sustained minor to moderate injuries after the fire broke out at the mall on the corner of Anton Lembede and Brook streets. Smoke billowed out of the building until Sunday, as firefighters battled to contain it...

