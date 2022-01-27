News

‘Helicopter giant knew of fatal maintenance schedules before Netcare crash’

Bell denies all accusations as US lawsuit unearths accident report which shows crash was ‘preventable, foreseeable’

Graeme Hosken Senior reporter
27 January 2022 - 20:40

The manufacturers of a Netcare aero ambulance helicopter that crashed in January 2021 must have been aware of a critical maintenance warning to prevent structural faults in its rotor blades components as far back as 2018, according to documents filed in a US court.

Global helicopter manufacturing giant Bell Textron stands accused by the family of the pilot of only acting on that information six months after the deadly accident in SA and at least three years after a similar crash in Angola. Bell denies all the accusations...

