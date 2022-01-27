News

Two teachers fired for sexual offences with grade 7 girls

The educators, in Limpopo and in Mpumalanga, were dismissed by Education Labour Relations Council arbitrators

Dave Chambers Cape Town bureau chief
27 January 2022 - 20:38

Two primary school teachers have been fired for sexual offences involving grade 7 girls.

A Limpopo teacher has also been declared unsuitable to work with children after he lured a 14-year-old pupil to a lodge, had sex with her and paid her R200...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Parents’ horror at sex ed class by teacher accused of sexual assault News
  2. Free condoms for pupils: education department births new sex health policy News
  3. EDITORIAL | Sexual predators at schools must be named and shamed Opinion & Analysis
  4. Predatory women teachers are becoming more and more brazen News

Most read

  1. ‘Helicopter giant knew of fatal maintenance schedules before Netcare crash’ News
  2. Offside: broke city tight-lipped on Maritzburg United’s jaunt to Germany News
  3. Two teachers fired for sexual offences with grade 7 girls News
  4. Durban’s small clothing firms feel the heat of China Emporium blaze News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

45-year-old shipwreck is Cape Town's latest tourist attraction
‘We ate pap and meat’: Woman who lived with alleged R4m heist suspect tells of ...