Two teachers fired for sexual offences with grade 7 girls

The educators, in Limpopo and in Mpumalanga, were dismissed by Education Labour Relations Council arbitrators

Two primary school teachers have been fired for sexual offences involving grade 7 girls.



A Limpopo teacher has also been declared unsuitable to work with children after he lured a 14-year-old pupil to a lodge, had sex with her and paid her R200...