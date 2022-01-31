Controversial River Club site ‘a marshland, not a battle site’: Khoi grouping

Not one artefact found, says chief, batting away claims from another Khoi grouping that wants development halted

The site of the controversial River Club Development is a historical marshland and not a sacred Khoi battle site, according to a group of Khoi traditional leaders who hosted a press briefing in Cape Town on Monday.



“Not one bone or artefact has been found there,” said Chief !garu Zenzie Khoisan, chairperson of the Western Cape First Nations Collective...