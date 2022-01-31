News

Astronomy

The SKA’s the limit after sister telescope finds something very weird indeed

Discovery of strange ‘collapsed star’ reveals the exciting potential of SA’s Square Kilometre Array

Tanya Farber Senior science reporter
31 January 2022 - 19:11

A telescope that’s a precursor to the Square Kilometre Array in SA has helped a group of scientists discover something very unusual: the core of a collapsed star that releases a giant burst of energy three times an hour.

It is unlike anything spotted by astronomers before, and has given the global science community a taste of what the SKA could uncover...

