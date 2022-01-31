Astronomy

The SKA’s the limit after sister telescope finds something very weird indeed

Discovery of strange ‘collapsed star’ reveals the exciting potential of SA’s Square Kilometre Array

A telescope that’s a precursor to the Square Kilometre Array in SA has helped a group of scientists discover something very unusual: the core of a collapsed star that releases a giant burst of energy three times an hour.



It is unlike anything spotted by astronomers before, and has given the global science community a taste of what the SKA could uncover...