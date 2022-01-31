Astronomy
The SKA’s the limit after sister telescope finds something very weird indeed
Discovery of strange ‘collapsed star’ reveals the exciting potential of SA’s Square Kilometre Array
31 January 2022 - 19:11
A telescope that’s a precursor to the Square Kilometre Array in SA has helped a group of scientists discover something very unusual: the core of a collapsed star that releases a giant burst of energy three times an hour.
It is unlike anything spotted by astronomers before, and has given the global science community a taste of what the SKA could uncover...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.