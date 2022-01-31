News

Want a date but too scared to ask? To make them smaak you, wear a mask

Research has found that, in a global shift of mass psychology, people now find mask-wearers more attractive

31 January 2022 - 19:09

Researchers have discovered a surprising new reason to mask up.

They’ve published new research in the Cognitive Research: Principles and Implications journal which suggests protective masks make wearers look more attractive — the medical mask variety in particular...

