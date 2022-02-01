Is it a phantom railway? No, Cape Town, it’s just an old seawall

Beach dynamics in Fish Hoek have exposed a seawall remnant made of sleepers, awakening armchair historians

A “mystery railway line” that appeared on Fish Hoek beach on Monday is most likely the remains of a 90-year-old seawall, the City of Cape Town said on Tuesday.



Images of the rusted metal “tracks” were widely shared on social media, prompting a torrent of armchair historian comment, not all of it accurate...