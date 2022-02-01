News

Is SA ready for a female chief justice? Mbuyiseli Madlanga seems unsure

The judge, himself a candidate for the position, evaded the question when interviewed for the role on Tuesday

01 February 2022 - 22:20

Despite being asked twice and by different commissioners, judge Mbuyiseli Madlanga sidestepped whether SA is ready for a female chief justice.

Madlanga is one of four candidates vying for the Constitutional Court position. ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Madlanga cites leadership positions to show he is suitable chief justice South Africa
  2. Justice Madlanga sets out his vision if he is appointed chief justice South Africa
  3. Madlanga weighs in on attacks against judiciary South Africa
  4. RECORDED | Judicial Service Commission begins interviews for position of new ... South Africa

Most read

  1. Is it a phantom railway? No, Cape Town, it’s just an old seawall News
  2. Is SA ready for a female chief justice? Mbuyiseli Madlanga seems unsure News
  3. Zondo report unveils a hornets’ nest of corruption and racketeering News
  4. The heat is on: SAPS spokesperson turns his aim on police stations in KZN News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

SAA, SARS and Guptas: Who is implicated in first state capture commission ...
'Let's not have a Zuma law': Mpofu argues for prosecutor Billy Downer to be ...