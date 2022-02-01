Zondo report unveils a hornets’ nest of corruption and racketeering

At the time of his appointment as Transnet GCEO, Gama was facing a corruption investigation stemming from his role in awarding a security tender to a company linked to a former cabinet minister when he was CEO of Transnet Freight Rail.

The Zondo commission report provides details of a protracted battle involving emails and physical meetings between Zuma and Barbara Hogan, who was public enterprises minister at the time.

The reports shows that Zuma, on multiple occasions, resisted the appointment of Maseko as he preferred Gama, even though his candidacy for the position had been rejected by the Transnet board.

“The description of Mr Gama as ‘the preferred internal candidate’ begs the question of whose preferred candidate he was? It seems probable that this description meant that Mr Gama was president Zuma’s preferred candidate. That is the most logical meaning of that phrase in the second sentence. It thus corroborates Ms Hogan’s version that president Zuma wanted Mr Gama to be appointed as the GCEO of Transnet. It is inconsistent with Mr Zuma’s version that he had no preferred candidate and that he did not tell Ms Hogan that he wanted Mr Gama for that position and nobody else,” finds Zondo in his report.

“President Zuma'’s refusal to appoint Mr Maseko as GCEO of Transnet and his insistence on appointing Mr Gama to that position — even as Mr Gama was facing investigations into allegations of serious acts of misconduct, including allegations of misconduct relating to tenders — reflects the first steps taken by president Zuma towards the capture of Transnet by the Guptas with his assistance.”

‘Architects of state capture’

According to Zondo, former Transnet and Eskom CEO Molefe with his colleagues, former Eskom and Transnet CFO Anoj Singh and former Transnet CEO Gama should be pursued for criminal prosecution, including corruption and racketeering.

He concluded that the four had collected bribes in bags from the Gupta compound in Saxonwold, as per the testimony of three witnesses who served as their protectors or drivers at the height of state capture.

Zondo recommended that Gigaba be investigated for possible corruption and racketeering in connection with cash payments he received between 2010 and 2018 from the Gupta home in Saxonwold.

Zondo also instructed law-enforcement agencies to investigate and possibly charge former finance head Garry Pita and erstwhile Transnet engineering chief Thamsanqa Jiyane. They were all central in enabling the Gupta family’s looting enterprise at Transnet during the Zuma years, covered politically by Gigaba.

“It is recommended that law enforcement agencies conduct any necessary further investigations with a view to the possible prosecution of Mr Brian Molefe, Mr Singh, Mr Gigaba, Mr Gama, Mr Pita and Mr Jiyane on charges of corruption ... racketeering in relation to cash payments allegedly received by them during visits to the Gupta compound in Saxonwold during the period 2010 to 2018,” Zondo found.

The report said Molefe, Singh and Gama facilitated the conclusion of irregular contracts at inflated prices through deviations, improper confinements and changing of tender evaluations criteria.