News

Limpopo stabbing victim sets record with 95 days of positive Covid tests

Experts believe trauma increased his susceptibility, adding that the case has important diagnostic implications

Dave Chambers Cape Town bureau chief
02 February 2022 - 13:23

A 21-year-old South African stabbing victim has set a new record by testing positive for Covid-19 for 95 consecutive days.

The previous record for tests in the upper respiratory tract was 83 days, reported in The Lancet Microbe (https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lanmic/article/PIIS2666-5247(20)30172-5/fulltext) in November 2020...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. YOUR COVID-19 QUESTIONS ANSWERED | Can I get Covid-19 from second hand smoke? South Africa
  2. Covid-infected HIV patient developed 21 mutations, SA study shows South Africa
  3. YOUR COVID-19 QUESTIONS ANSWERED | How does Covid-19 affect pregnant women? South Africa
  4. YOUR COVID-19 QUESTIONS ANSWERED | Should I 'sanitise' my pets? South Africa

Most read

  1. Limpopo stabbing victim sets record with 95 days of positive Covid tests News
  2. Is it a phantom railway? No, Cape Town, it’s just an old seawall News
  3. Is SA ready for a female chief justice? Mbuyiseli Madlanga seems unsure News
  4. Zondo report unveils a hornets’ nest of corruption and racketeering News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

SAA, SARS and Guptas: Who is implicated in first state capture commission ...
'Let's not have a Zuma law': Mpofu argues for prosecutor Billy Downer to be ...