Limpopo stabbing victim sets record with 95 days of positive Covid tests

Experts believe trauma increased his susceptibility, adding that the case has important diagnostic implications

A 21-year-old South African stabbing victim has set a new record by testing positive for Covid-19 for 95 consecutive days.



The previous record for tests in the upper respiratory tract was 83 days, reported in The Lancet Microbe (https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lanmic/article/PIIS2666-5247(20)30172-5/fulltext) in November 2020...