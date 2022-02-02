Pair accused of R103m Absa fraud get R50,000 bail each

“I would like to mention that applicant one is an IT specialist. Putting him in front of a PC or laptop will mean he can access info that he has destroyed. He also has not being cooperative. He knew he was being probed by Absa but decided to destroy the evidence,” said Masedi, referring to how upon request from Absa to hand over his official work laptop, it found all the data wiped clean.

Masedi revealed that the police were currently in contact with Apple in the US to establish whether the wiped information can be retrieved.

But Venter was not convinced by the state’s grounds for opposing bail, saying while it was possible that Masebeni could meddle in the case, the state based this on suspicion and these claims were not necessarily substantiated.

Earlier in the week, proceedings had to be adjourned to verify where the two accused reside.

One police officer revealed that an aunt, who resided at the address where the pair claimed to live, denied this and instead took police to another property down the road and alleged that the pair were renting there while they were building their own house a short distance away.

On Wednesday, however, two affidavits from Masebeni’s brothers, Xolile and Xoliswa, were entered as evidence. In these, the brothers confirmed that they lived at the said Queenstown address with their fraud-accused brother and his wife, Mpani. This was despite one of the brothers earlier telling an officer that the couple did not reside there.

The state accepted the affidavits and agreed that the address in question be listed as the couple’s address.

Venter stressed that the presumption of innocence until proven otherwise remained of importance.

In their bail application, the married couple said they were parents of three minor children. They also provided financially for the Masebeni’s and their children.

The couple claimed to reside in an RDP house in Queenstown which they share with other family members.

Masebeni said he earned about R52,000 a month. His wife was unemployed and had only in recent months opened a bank account, using a letter from her local councillor as confirmation of her residential address.

The couple said they intended to plead not guilty to the charges against them.

While Masebeni had three vehicles registered in his name, with a total value of about R1m, he listed his household goods assets to be worth half a million. His unemployed wife owned the other four vehicles, which had a value of about R1.5m. This included a BMW 3 Series worth R700,000. Her household assets were worth about R300,000.