Sniffing cops say cocaine theft from Hawks office could be an inside job
Those investigating how 541kg of the drug went missing from a safe are acting on recommendations of a report
02 February 2022 - 19:40
Hawks head Lt-Gen Godfrey Lebeya says the unit cannot rule out an inside job in its investigation into how 541kg of cocaine vanished from a walk-in safe at its Port Shepstone office in November.
Speaking exclusively to Sunday Times Daily after a media briefing in Durban on Wednesday, Lebeya said deputy national head Lt-Gen Tebello Constance Mosikili, who was appointed to investigate the theft, had compiled a report into the matter. The incident took place between November 8 and 10...
