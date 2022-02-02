News

Women don’t back each other? Tell that to Mandisa Maya

The candidate for chief justice is full of gratitude for female support after her interview

02 February 2022 - 19:40

Supreme Court of Appeal president Mandisa Maya said while women were notorious for not supporting each other in society, she was grateful for the huge backing she received from her female counterparts in her nomination for the chief justice position.

Maya is one of four candidates being interviewed this week by the Judicial Service Commission for the position...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Is SA ready for a female chief justice? Mbuyiseli Madlanga seems unsure News
  2. Zuma vs Zondo ... again: ex-president tries to challenge inquiry appointment News
  3. CYRIL RAMAPHOSA | We must safeguard against attacks on our hard-won freedom Opinion & Analysis
  4. SONGEZO ZIBI | South Africans must choose to pursue the future we dream of Opinion & Analysis
  5. JUSTICE MALALA | ANC elites don’t like new brooms, so expect them to be swept ... Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. Cute and clawless they may be, but interfere and flawed you’ll be News
  2. Women don’t back each other? Tell that to Mandisa Maya News
  3. Sniffing cops say cocaine theft from Hawks office could be an inside job News
  4. Pair accused of R103m Absa fraud get R50,000 bail each News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Chief Justice interviews: ‘Feminist' Madlanga calls for judges to ...
SAA, SARS and Guptas: Who is implicated in first state capture commission ...