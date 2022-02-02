Women don’t back each other? Tell that to Mandisa Maya
The candidate for chief justice is full of gratitude for female support after her interview
02 February 2022 - 19:40
Supreme Court of Appeal president Mandisa Maya said while women were notorious for not supporting each other in society, she was grateful for the huge backing she received from her female counterparts in her nomination for the chief justice position.
Maya is one of four candidates being interviewed this week by the Judicial Service Commission for the position...
