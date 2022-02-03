Cape mom invents parental app so kids can play it safe online
Parents get a heads up on cyberbullying, self harm threats and potential predators without spying on their children
03 February 2022 - 20:30
A Cape Town mother wanted to protect her teenage daughter from harmful online content without violating her privacy, so she invented an app to keep her child safe in the digital world.
Rachelle Best, a tech innovator, and her team are the brains behind FYI play it safe, a new parental app that monitors all the content of children’s online activity in a non-intrusive way. ..
