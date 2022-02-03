Dirty hands are my mark of success, Dunstan Mlambo tells JSC

The Gauteng judge president is one of four candidates vying for the chief justice position

High court judge president Dunstan Mlambo told the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) he had succeeded in his role because he dirtied his hands and engaged relevant stakeholders to get things done.



Mlambo was on Thursday the third candidate to be interviewed to lead the Constitutional Court...