News

Dirty hands are my mark of success, Dunstan Mlambo tells JSC

The Gauteng judge president is one of four candidates vying for the chief justice position

03 February 2022 - 20:27

High court judge president Dunstan Mlambo told the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) he had succeeded in his role because he dirtied his hands and engaged relevant stakeholders to get things done. 

Mlambo was on Thursday the third candidate to be interviewed to lead the Constitutional Court...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Madlanga gave a ‘decent but not convincing’ chief justice interview: expert South Africa
  2. LISTEN | Here's what the judiciary must address, says would-be chief justice ... South Africa
  3. SA has always been ready for a female chief justice, says judge Maya South Africa
  4. Sexual harassment rumour designed to 'poison my candidature': Mlambo South Africa
  5. Mandisa Maya lays out strong case for why she should be chief justice, says ... South Africa

Most read

  1. Domestic victory: SA amends Domestic Violence Act. This is what it means News
  2. Cape mom invents parental app so kids can play it safe online News
  3. SA telescope captures clearest image ever of the centre of our galaxy News
  4. Dirty hands are my mark of success, Dunstan Mlambo tells JSC News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

The curious case of Zandile Mafe: What you need to know before his bail ...
Chief Justice interviews: ‘Feminist' Madlanga calls for judges to ...