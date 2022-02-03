Domestic victory: SA amends Domestic Violence Act. This is what it means
NGO MOSAIC says alignment between civil society activism and political will go a long way in dealing with the scourge
03 February 2022 - 20:30
Three new laws, which are set to strengthen efforts to end gender-based violence (GBV) and bolster those that exist to curtail crimes against women and children, were signed into effect on Friday.
Kerryn Rehse, a research officer at MOSAIC Training, Service & Healing Centre, said the amended Domestic Violence Act will afford victims increased protection from the crime...
