Domestic victory: SA amends Domestic Violence Act. This is what it means

NGO MOSAIC says alignment between civil society activism and political will go a long way in dealing with the scourge

Three new laws, which are set to strengthen efforts to end gender-based violence (GBV) and bolster those that exist to curtail crimes against women and children, were signed into effect on Friday.



Kerryn Rehse, a research officer at MOSAIC Training, Service & Healing Centre, said the amended Domestic Violence Act will afford victims increased protection from the crime...