How Covid has amplified life’s struggles for people with disabilities
They have suffered more than most during the pandemic, especially with unrealistic preventive measures
06 February 2022 - 17:33
If you’ve found the Covid pandemic hard, spare a thought for people with physical disabilities.
Stellenbosch University researchers, who surveyed more than 100 people with physical impairments, said even simple things such as accessing Covid safety messages, social-distancing and mask-wearing were a struggle...
