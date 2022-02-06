News

How Covid has amplified life’s struggles for people with disabilities

They have suffered more than most during the pandemic, especially with unrealistic preventive measures

06 February 2022 - 17:33 By Sipokazi Fokazi

If you’ve found the Covid pandemic hard, spare a thought for people with physical disabilities.

Stellenbosch University researchers, who surveyed more than 100 people with physical impairments, said even simple things such as accessing Covid safety messages, social-distancing and mask-wearing were a struggle...

