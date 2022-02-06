Snakes alive! Dozens of them. And if you live in Potch, they’re in a house near you

Collen Lengwasa and his family’s fascination with reptiles has set them on a path to educate people about the animals

As you drive up to the Lengwasas’ property in Dassierand, Potchefstroom, you are welcomed by a sign on the gate that says the house is guarded by a snake, accompanied by an intimidating picture of a cobra.



Nothing about the place says 18 indigenous and exotic serpents are slithering freely on couches and in terrariums in the house...