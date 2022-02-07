News

Provinces scramble for mobile classrooms as rotational teaching ends

With pupils back at school full-time there is a sense of ‘euphoria’, but some institutions are battling with space

Prega Govender Journalist
07 February 2022 - 19:44

Most pupils returned to full-time daily attendance on Monday, but some provinces were still scrambling to procure mobile classrooms to ease overcrowding.

This follows the green light given by cabinet recently for all schools to end controversial rotational schooling...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. DBE plans to trim curriculum to help pupils make up for lockdown losses News
  2. Grim outlook for matrics seeking jobs News
  3. The chance of getting a bachelor pass depends on your province News
  4. Varsities flooded with applications, but there just isn’t enough space News

Most read

  1. ‘Witchcraft!’ cries black-clad ‘serial burglar’ as she’s nabbed with vax card News
  2. Provinces scramble for mobile classrooms as rotational teaching ends News
  3. Richards Bay parents livid as ‘gas leak’ fells pupils, but Foskor goes quiet News
  4. Paediatric surgeon Peter Beale stripped of licence to operate News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Malema vs Lamola: Shouting match at JSC hearings as Zondo interviews for chief ...
“I am not pro anybody, I am not anti anybody” — justice Zondo on allegations of ...