Richards Bay parents livid as ‘gas leak’ fells pupils, but Foskor goes quiet

Education department says 37 pupils were taken to hospital, with 36 discharged, but medic puts the figure higher

Dozens of parents are demanding to know why scores of pupils from Richards Bay High School in northern KwaZulu-Natal had to be transported to hospital after falling ill from a suspected gas leak at the Foskor plant on Monday.



Fifteen-year-old Mikayla Benjamin told Sunday Times Daily a number of pupils started feeling dizzy and coughing as a chemical smell lingered in the air shortly after 8am...