Town ‘enraged’ after murder of teen who was picking fruit

Emotions ran high on Monday as the man accused of murdering 13-year-old Jerobejin van Wyk appeared in the Western Cape’s Klawer magistrate’s court.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) confirmed that Daniel Smit, 56, had been charged with murder, kidnapping, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and defeating the ends of justice.

Van Wyk went missing on Wednesday afternoon while picking fruit with a friend in the town. It is alleged Smit saw them, chased them off his property, struck the teenager with his vehicle and then took him away.

Smit was arrested on Thursday.

Van Wyk’s body parts were discovered in a drain on Friday.