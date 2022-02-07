‘Witchcraft!’ cries black-clad ‘serial burglar’ as she’s nabbed with vax card
Woman, suspected of three other burglaries in the City of Joburg building, caught with knapsack full of hard drives
07 February 2022 - 19:44
A City of Johannesburg official has shared how the 38-year-old woman who was caught breaking into their offices in Braamfontein the early hours of Monday morning “acted deranged” when caught red-handed by security guards and JMPD officials.
“She was pretending to be crazy and making all sorts of utterances. She said her mom was a witch and it was her who had sent her to commit witchcraft in the offices,” said city spokesperson Lucky Sindane...
