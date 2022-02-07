‘Witchcraft!’ cries black-clad ‘serial burglar’ as she’s nabbed with vax card

Woman, suspected of three other burglaries in the City of Joburg building, caught with knapsack full of hard drives

A City of Johannesburg official has shared how the 38-year-old woman who was caught breaking into their offices in Braamfontein the early hours of Monday morning “acted deranged” when caught red-handed by security guards and JMPD officials.



“She was pretending to be crazy and making all sorts of utterances. She said her mom was a witch and it was her who had sent her to commit witchcraft in the offices,” said city spokesperson Lucky Sindane...