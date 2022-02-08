News

Arson attack on chemical warehouse: planned hit or spontaneous act?

Seven months after July unrest, police simply do not know how the fire started, as environmental impact takes its toll

Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
08 February 2022 - 19:44

Was the United Phosphorous Ltd (UPL) chemical warehouse in Cornubia, north of Durban, a planned target during the unrest that swept through parts of KwaZulu-Natal in July last year?

Police simply do not know almost seven months later...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Homeless people come out in support of ‘scapegoat’ in parliament fire News
  2. TONY LEON | Fire them! Why spineless Cyril is to blame for the parliament blaze Politics
  3. Are the flames that devoured SA being fanned in Ramaphosa’s cabinet? Opinion & Analysis
  4. SA in flames: spontaneous outbreak or insurrection? Opinion & Analysis
  5. A month on, engineers still haven’t been appointed to assess parly blaze damage Politics

Most read

  1. Arson attack on chemical warehouse: planned hit or spontaneous act? News
  2. Schools may soon have to keep a closer eye on absent pupils — and unions agree News
  3. ‘Where do we go?’: desperate plea after floods wash away informal settlement News
  4. Stop saying kids are lying: Joey Haarhoff’s daughter as brother jailed for rape News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Sona 2022: Parliament prepares for limited ceremony
'They are wasting our time!': EFF back in court over 'Kill the Boer' song