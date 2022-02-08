News

Schools may soon have to keep a closer eye on absent pupils — and unions agree

The suggested amendment, part of a bill gazetted in December, is meant to mitigate dropout rates

Prega Govender Journalist
08 February 2022 - 19:44

Discussions around proposed changes to monitoring pupil attendance is expected to give direction to teachers.

The proposed clause about monitoring by teachers and governing bodies was included in a bill after President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed concerns over the high dropout rate...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. LINDIWE MAZIBUKO | Why celebrate when a million kids don’t make it to matric ... Opinion
  2. Western Cape education MEC calls for scrapping of social distancing rule South Africa
  3. Covid-19 to hammer matric pass rate, experts warn News
  4. Big boost to help keep pupils in school South Africa

Most read

  1. Arson attack on chemical warehouse: planned hit or spontaneous act? News
  2. Schools may soon have to keep a closer eye on absent pupils — and unions agree News
  3. ‘Where do we go?’: desperate plea after floods wash away informal settlement News
  4. Stop saying kids are lying: Joey Haarhoff’s daughter as brother jailed for rape News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Sona 2022: Parliament prepares for limited ceremony
'They are wasting our time!': EFF back in court over 'Kill the Boer' song