Stop saying kids are lying: Joey Haarhoff’s daughter as brother jailed for rape

Already the child of one of SA’s most infamous murderers, now she has to endure new heartache

After surviving her own sexual abuse and the stigma that comes with being the daughter of Joey Haarhoff — the lover of serial killer and paedophile Gert van Rooyen — Amor van der Westhuizen, 59, was devastated to learn that her brother committed a similar crime in his adoptive country of New Zealand.



Braam Haarhoff, 52, was found guilty of molesting a young girl in Auckland, on January 19...