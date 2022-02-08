Stop saying kids are lying: Joey Haarhoff’s daughter as brother jailed for rape
Already the child of one of SA’s most infamous murderers, now she has to endure new heartache
08 February 2022 - 19:43
After surviving her own sexual abuse and the stigma that comes with being the daughter of Joey Haarhoff — the lover of serial killer and paedophile Gert van Rooyen — Amor van der Westhuizen, 59, was devastated to learn that her brother committed a similar crime in his adoptive country of New Zealand.
Braam Haarhoff, 52, was found guilty of molesting a young girl in Auckland, on January 19...
