‘Where do we go?’: desperate plea after floods wash away informal settlement
Disaster hit Mamelodi before the municipality could relocate the residents as promised
08 February 2022 - 19:44
The only thought in Elizabeth Nkwana’s mind when flood waters flattened their Eerste Fabriek informal settlement was to get her three children, one of them disabled, to safety.
Situated along the banks of the Pienaars river that flows through Mamelodi, she, like her neighbours, awoke to flooded homes in the early hours of Saturday...
